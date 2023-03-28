ADVERTISEMENT

Sanitation complexes in seven girls schools

March 28, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, exchanging the MoU between Puducherry Education Department and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, to construct Sanitation Complexes in seven Government Schools, under Corporate Social Responsibility program, held at Raj Nivas in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) will undertake construction of sanitation complexes in seven government schools as part of a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative targeted at adolescent girls.

BPCL representatives who discussed the CSR project with Education Department officials at the Raj Nivas during a meeting chaired by Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, said a budget of ₹46,90,000, at the rate of ₹6,70,000 per school, would be earmarked for the initiative.

According to Gramalaya, a Tiruchi-based environmental organisation that is coordinating the project, a sanitation complex will have eight urinals with two toilets and an incinerator.

The Lt. Governor said the project will help the ongoing efforts to upgrade school infrastructure and establish smart classrooms for school students in Puducherry.

Education Minister A. Namassivayam, Social Welfare Minister C. Djeacoumar was also present.

The beneficiary schools identified by the Education Department for the initiative are Annamalai Reddiyar Higher Secondary School (Koodapakkam); Government High School, Kodathur; Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Thavalakuppam; Government Higher Secondary School, Kathirkamam; Perunthalaivar Kamarajar GHSS, Muthialpet; Arignar Anna GHSS, Kuninchampet and Annai Sivagami GHSS, Mudaliarpet.

