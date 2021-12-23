Sanitary workers want govt. to create awareness of cleanliness

They call for a sustained campaign to make the Union Territory litter-free and to achieve source segregation

As the city searches for a more efficient and participatory model of waste management, Swachatha Corporation workers have urged the government to create awareness among residents to promote better solid waste management in the town and its suburbs.

The staff members believe the goal will be impossible to achieve unless the government begins a sustained campaign to make the Union Territory litter-free and achieve the long-term plan of source segregation.

“Even now we see people throw waste on the streets, though bins have been placed. People coming in vehicles would not get down and put the waste in the bin. Instead, they would throw it sitting in their vehicles. The cover carrying the waste would fall on the street. When we go to collect the waste, it will be all over the place,” said a sanitary worker.

A supervisor associated with Swachatha Corporation said the government should rope in the MLAs for launching a sustained campaign against waste dumping on the streets, and for source segregation.

“The government could display name-boards in commercial and residential areas on the need to make the Union Territory litter-free. The message could be put up at cinema halls and malls. Political leaders could use their birthdays to spread the message of cleanliness. We need a regular campaign, instead of having it on a particular day of the year,” the supervisor said.

Government agencies and non-governmental organisations should recognise individuals and residents’ associations actively involved in cleanliness drives.

Swachatha Corporation general manager Anoop Kumar Dukka told The Hindu that the organisation planned to involve religious heads and educational institutions in educating the residents more on proper waste disposal. “Soon, we will be meeting priests of temples, churches and moulavis of mosques to seek their help in spreading the message of cleanliness. The advice of religious leaders could change the attitude of people,” he said.

He said the Corporation planned to introduce 50 more pushcarts for garbage collection from homes and commercial establishments. Around 100 more bins had been placed, and 130 more would be deployed soon.