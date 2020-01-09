Sand smuggler detained under Goondas Act

District Collector V. Anbuselvan has ordered the detention of C. Sivakumar, 27, of Katchiperumanatham, under the Goondas Act for attempting to run over a village administrative officer when he tried to stop the sand-laden lorry he was driving in Memathur last month. The police said on the night of December 19, when VAO R. Kalaiselvan, 33, of Memathur, tried to stop the lorry, Sivakumar drove straight towards him. The Veppur police registered a case against Sivakumar based on a complaint lodged by the VAO. He was arrested and remanded in Cuddalore central prison.

Police said Sivakumar had several cases pending against him in Cuddalore district.

Based on the recommendations of Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav, the Collector ordered his detention under the Goondas Act. The orders were served on Sivakumar in the Central prison.