Sand smuggler detained under Goondas Act

District Collector V. Anbuselvan has ordered the detention of C. Sivakumar, 27, of Katchiperumanatham, under the Goondas Act for attempting to run over a village administrative officer when he tried to stop the sand-laden lorry he was driving in Memathur last month. The police said on the night of December 19, when VAO R. Kalaiselvan, 33, of Memathur, tried to stop the lorry, Sivakumar drove straight towards him. The Veppur police registered a case against Sivakumar based on a complaint lodged by the VAO. He was arrested and remanded in Cuddalore central prison.
Police said Sivakumar had several cases pending against him in Cuddalore district.
Based on the recommendations of Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav, the Collector ordered his detention under the Goondas Act. The orders were served on Sivakumar in the Central prison.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.