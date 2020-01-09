Puducherry

Sand smuggler detained under Goondas Act

more-in

He was held for attempting to run lorry over VAO

District Collector V. Anbuselvan has ordered the detention of C. Sivakumar, 27, of Katchiperumanatham, under the Goondas Act for attempting to run over a village administrative officer when he tried to stop the sand-laden lorry he was driving in Memathur last month. The police said on the night of December 19, when VAO R. Kalaiselvan, 33, of Memathur, tried to stop the lorry, Sivakumar drove straight towards him. The Veppur police registered a case against Sivakumar based on a complaint lodged by the VAO. He was arrested and remanded in Cuddalore central prison.

Police said Sivakumar had several cases pending against him in Cuddalore district.

Based on the recommendations of Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav, the Collector ordered his detention under the Goondas Act. The orders were served on Sivakumar in the Central prison.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Puducherry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 9, 2020 12:12:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/sand-smuggler-detained-under-goondas-act/article30517570.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY