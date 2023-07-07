Finance Minsiter distributes sanction letters for loans to the tune of ₹2,628 crore to over a lakh beneficiaries

July 07, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday distributed loan sanction letters for ₹2,628 crore to around 1.42 lakh beneficiaries hailing from Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions under various Central government schemes at a Credit Outreach Programme held here.

The loan has been provided to beneficiaries under 22 flagship schemes of the Centre such as PM MUDRA Yojana, PM Jan Dhan Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, PM SVANidhi Yojana, Kisan Credit Card, PM Awas Yojana (Urban) and Stand Up India.

The Finance Minister also gave away the sanction letter for funds totalling ₹38.75 crore under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund for augmentation of water supply system at Veerampattinam, Ariyankuppam and Thirumalairayanpattinam and ₹10.2 crore for setting up a skill lab at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College to Puducherry government.

She also flagged off SBI’s mobile ATM van and handed over five defibrillators funded by Indian Bank under CSR initiative to the Health Department.

In her brief address at the event, organised by the State-Level Bankers Committee, Ms. Sitharaman said the sanctioned loan amount would be disbursed to the beneficiary loan accounts. The schemes evolved under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said, was aimed at the upliftment of the poor.

“The Prime Minister is of the view that all States should progress and if development in one State gets affected, it will affect the progress of the country,” she said.

In a booklet handed over to the media at the event, Ms. Sitharaman said the budgetary support extended by the Centre to Puducherry has increased significantly after Mr. Modi came to power. The total allocation since 2014-15 to 2022-23 stood at ₹18,629 crore, she said.

Moreover, this fiscal, the Central government has approved a net borrowing ceiling of ₹1,708 crore to the Union Territory. The Union Territory has also been provided with an amount of ₹3,465 crore as GST compensation cess for the financial years 2017-18 to 2022-23.

The booklet said PM Jan Dhan Yojana has enabled more than 1. 9 lakh people in the Union Territory to open bank accounts and access banking services. The average deposit per account in Puducherry is approximately ₹5,000 which is 20% higher than the national average of ₹4,000 indicating the savings potential of the people of the region.

Ms. Sitharaman also held a meeting with the Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Ministers and other senior officials to review the financial situation of the Union Territory.

The Chief Minister, in a representation, to the Finance Minister reiterated the demand for inclusion of the Union Territory in the ambit of Finance Commission recommendations.

He also requested the Finance Minister to enhance the normal Central assistance till necessary Constitutional amendment to include the Union Territory in the Finance Commission was made. The Chief Minister suggested that the assistance could be based on the formula adopted for States in deciding the State’s share from divisible pool of horizontal devolution.

Scheme launch postponed

The All-India N R Congress-led National Democratic Alliance government has deferred the launch of a slew of schemes which were intended to be formally announced during the visit of the Finance Minister.

The plan was to utilise the Finance Minister’s visit to launch the ₹300 per cylinder subsidy, modified ₹1,000 monthly assistance to women heads of BPL families and scheme to deposit ₹50,000 in the name of newborn baby girls. The necessary administrative clearance to roll out the three schemes was also issued early on Friday morning.

However, according to a government source, the inauguration of the schemes was postponed to another date due to administrative reasons. “The schemes would be launched very soon at a function,” said a Minister.