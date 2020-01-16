Saminathan re-appointed as BJP president in Puducherry

Nominated legislator V. Saminathan has been re-appointed as the president of Puducherry unit of Bharatiya Janata party.
Union Minister of State for Culture Prahlad Singh Patel made the announcement at the party office here on Thursday. Mr. Saminathan, who comes with RSS back ground, was appointed as the local unit president in 2015. Prior to his appointment as president, he served as the party general secretary for a long time.
He was appointed as nominated legislator along with party functionaries K.G. Shankar and S. Selvaganapathy in July 2017 by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Mr. Patel also announced the decision to nominate senior leader S.P.K. Damodaran to party’s national council.
Talking to reporters, Mr. Saminathan said he would strive to increase the strength of party in the Legislative Assembly after the next elections.
