Salutogenesis institute launched in Puducherry

Bhushan Patwardhan, chairman, executive committee, NAAC, SC Parija, Vice Chancellor Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth at the recent launch of a salutogenesis institute. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV) has launched an Institute of Salutogenesis and Complementary Medicine (ISCM) to better integrate ongoing complementary therapeutics and wellness medicine programmes for patients.

SBV has been providing complementary medicine services since 2007 in the form of music therapy interventions and yoga to target specific diseases, and in combination with modern medicine.

Both these services were subsequently established as centres - the Centre for Music Therapy Education & Research and the Centre for Yoga Therapy Education and Research.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhushan Patwardhan, chairman, executive committee, National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), and former vice-chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC), launched the facility at a function recently.

In his remarks, Dr. Patwardhan drew reference to the statistics provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) that nearly 80% of the global population utilises traditional, complementary and integrative medicine (TCIM).

Despite the rapid advances made in medical sciences and therapeutics, a mention must be made of the fact that several challenges do exist with reference to accessibility and affordability, he noted.

A holistic approach would involve the physical, mental, social and spiritual dimensions. In this regard, salutogenesis or wellness has been seamlessly integrated at SBV with the essential principles of complementary medicine and allopathy, he said.

Subhash Chandra Parija, SBV vice-chancellor, said that since the establishment of yoga and music therapy centres, an impressive volume of evidence had been generated through research publications in high-impact journals. Several thousands of people had benefited from outreach services.

On the academic front, several courses and programmes, including certificate, PG diploma, masters and doctoral programmes in music and yoga therapy, are being offered. It was in this context that a decision was made to upgrade the facilities into ISCM, with the aim of providing salutogenesis and wellness for all, Dr. Parija said.

N. Ananthakrishnan, Dean of Faculty, SBV, noted that yoga and music interventions would strive for promoting wellness when combined with standard healthcare. The concept of salutogenesis had been integrated into modern medicine, and this was an important contribution of SBV, especially during the post-pandemic period, he said.

Ananda Balayogi Bhavanani, Director, ISCM, said the upgradation of yoga and music therapy centres into ISCM would go a long way in promoting salutogenesis, besides addressing several disorders of lifestyle, metabolism and endocrine and nervous systems. A.R. Srinivasan, Registrar, SBV, Madanmohan Trakroo and Sumathy Sundar also participated in the event.