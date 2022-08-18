A.M. Saleem re-elected as CPI’s Puducherry unit secretary

ADVERTISEMENT

A.M. Saleem has been re-elected as secretary of the Puducherry unit of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

His re-election happened at the party’s two-day conference attended by CPI general secretary D. Raja, Tamil Nadu unit secretary R. Mutharasan and former MP Aziz Pasha.

General secretary of the party’s trade union wing, AITUC, Sethu Selvam has been elected as assistant secretary of CPI Puducherry unit. V. Subbiah has been re-elected as party treasurer. Other members of the 10-member executive committee included former legislator Nara Kalainathan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Announcing the new office-bearers at the conference venue, Mr. Raja said the party would be in the forefront to fight for the rights of the Union Territory. The rights of the elected government had been severely compromised by the Centre using the Lt. Governor’s office, he said, adding, “Raj Nivas has become the office of BJP.“

He said the party would continue to raise the issue of Statehood for Puducherry. The conference came to end with a procession and public meeting at Pakkumudiyanpet. Mr. Mutharasan addressed the gathering.