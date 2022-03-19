‘Initiative aims at promoting sailing among young children, especially girls, in the Union Territory’

Anjali Schiavina, secretary of Pondicherry Sailing Association, explaining about the sail parade to the Ministers and French Consul General on Puducherry beachfront near Gandhi Statue on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S.S.KUMAR

‘Initiative aims at promoting sailing among young children, especially girls, in the Union Territory’

:

As part of the upcoming La Francophonie 2022 festival, the Consulate General of France in Pondicherry and Pondicherry Sailing Association on Saturday jointly organised a sail parade near Gandhi Thidal.

Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan and Consul General of France Lise Talbot Barre flagged off the parade. The Ministers complimented the Consulate and the association for organising the event.

Anjali Schiavina, general secretary of the association, said the intention was to promote sailing among young children, especially girls, in the Union Territory. The association planned to work with the government to train more children in the sporting event so that they could participate in national and international competitions, she said.

At a separate function, the Consul General welcomed six students from the University of Pantheone Sorbonne who arrived here for a semester programme in the Pondicherry University. The students were selected for a double degree programme in Bachelor of Economics and Social Administration as part of collaboration between the Universities. The programme got renewed after being suspended following the outbreak of the pandemic, a release from the Consulate said.