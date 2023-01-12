ADVERTISEMENT

Safety of workers at stake due to absence of streetlights in Thattanchavady Industrial Estate

January 12, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Spread across over 50 acres, the industrial area employs more than 2,000 people, including women. Industry bodies have already taken up the issue of absence of streetlights in the estate with PIPDIC and Industries Department

Rajesh B Nair

Absence of streetlights is affecting safe movement of people inside Thattanchavady Industrial Estate in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The absence of streetlights in certain corridors of the Thattanchavady Industrial Estate is affecting safe movement of workers and residents of nearby locality.

The estate, set up by the Pondicherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation in 1962, houses around 90 industrial units. Spread across over 50 acres, the industrial area employs more than 2,000 people, including women.

For a long time, entrepreneurs have been demanding improvement in the lighting facility in the estate as people work during late in the night. “There has been no improvement in providing proper lighting in the area. Our workers are complaining about difficulties they face in commuting through certain stretches of the estate. It is pitch dark at night due to the absence of streetlights,“ said an industrialist.

He said workers complain that movement becomes very scary while passing through corridors having vacant plots. “People will be standing in groups during evening hours. Some of them will be drinking in open places and creating nuisance. Women feel extremely unsafe to commute during late hours,“ said an employee of a pharmaceutical company. He said in some streets the authorities have not even erected poles to put up lights.

Under the cover of darkness, the area is prone to criminal activities because of its geographical surroundings. Very recently, a cashier of a pharma company was waylaid by unknown assailants and robbed of about ₹1 .6 crore, he added.

Industry bodies have already taken up the issue of absence of streetlights in the estate with PIPDIC and Industries Department.  “The government should step in to improve the lighting facility and increase police patrolling. Regular patrolling by police will prevent loitering of miscreants in the area. It is very important for the government to provide a secure and conducive environment for smooth functioning of industries. There is also a need to regulate the movement of people other than workers during night hours,“ said a CII member.

