Safai Karamcharis panel chief holds meet

PUDUCHERRY

26 July 2021 00:54 IST

National Commission for Safai Karmacharis (NCSK) Chairman M. Venkatesan held discussions with officials of the territorial administration here on Saturday.

A press release said apart from the Collector and Local Administration Department and Adi Dravidar Welfare Department officials, municipality and commune panchayat officials participated in the meeting.

He heard the grievances of sanitation workers.

