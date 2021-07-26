Puducherry

Safai Karamcharis panel chief holds meet

Chairman of National Commission of Safai Karamcharis M. Venkatesan chairing a review meeting with officials and conservancy workers in Puducherry on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR
Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY 26 July 2021 00:54 IST
Updated: 26 July 2021 00:56 IST

PUDUCHERRY National Commission for Safai Karmacharis (NCSK) Chairman M. Venkatesan held discussions with officials of the territorial administration here on Saturday.

A press release said apart from the Collector and Local Administration Department and Adi Dravidar Welfare Department officials, municipality and commune panchayat officials participated in the meeting.

He heard the grievances of sanitation workers.

