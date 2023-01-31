ADVERTISEMENT

S20 meet comes to an end with a tour by delegates to Auroville

January 31, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Experts under the Science 20 Engagement Group met in Puducherry to deliberate on a policy framework to help member-countries find scientific solutions to the problems they faced

The Hindu Bureau

Delegates of Science 20 coming out of Matrimandir after they were taken on a guided tour to Auroville near Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The scientific conference held in Puducherry, as part of India’s G20 presidency, concluded with the delegates making a guided tour to Auroville on Tuesday. 

Experts under the Science 20 (S20) Engagement Group met here to deliberate on a policy framework to help member countries find scientific solutions to the problems they faced. After the subsequent meetings of the group in Agartala, Bangaram Island, Bhopal and Coimbatore, S20 will bring out a report after July, setting forth a policy framework for sustainable development.   

ALSO READ
Pondicherry University showcases green energy solutions at G20-S20 meet

Around 10 delegates from the G20 countries and heads of various institutions took part at the meeting held on Monday. After the session ended on the first day, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy called on the delegates at a dinner. Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma and District Collector E. Vallavan were present. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Winding up the events in Puducherry, the government on Tuesday arranged a visit by the delegates to Auroville. A release from Auroville Foundation said the delegates were taken to Visitors’ Centre, Bharat Nivas, the City Centre and Matrimandir.

“During this time when Auroville has shifted the construction of the city into a higher gear, this extra exposure could contribute to a renewed interest in the City of Auroville and a worldwide interest to manifest it,” the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US