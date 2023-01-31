S20 meet comes to an end with a tour by delegates to Auroville

January 31, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The scientific conference held in Puducherry, as part of India’s G20 presidency, concluded with the delegates making a guided tour to Auroville on Tuesday.

Experts under the Science 20 (S20) Engagement Group met here to deliberate on a policy framework to help member countries find scientific solutions to the problems they faced. After the subsequent meetings of the group in Agartala, Bangaram Island, Bhopal and Coimbatore, S20 will bring out a report after July, setting forth a policy framework for sustainable development.

Around 10 delegates from the G20 countries and heads of various institutions took part at the meeting held on Monday. After the session ended on the first day, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy called on the delegates at a dinner. Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma and District Collector E. Vallavan were present.

Winding up the events in Puducherry, the government on Tuesday arranged a visit by the delegates to Auroville. A release from Auroville Foundation said the delegates were taken to Visitors’ Centre, Bharat Nivas, the City Centre and Matrimandir.

“During this time when Auroville has shifted the construction of the city into a higher gear, this extra exposure could contribute to a renewed interest in the City of Auroville and a worldwide interest to manifest it,” the release said.