Ryots seek resumption of MNREGA works

Published - June 06, 2024 11:44 pm IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau

The Bangaaru Vaickal Neeraadhara Koottamaippu, a water users’ collective of ryots, has petitioned authorities seeking immediate resumption of works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), which had been suspended due to heatwave conditions.

In a memorandum to the Lt.Governor, copied to the Chief Secretary and rural development agencies, V. Chandrasekhar, Kottamaippu president, pointed out that the MNREGA work was stopped citing extreme heat conditions. However, as it was past the peak of summer and the temperatures have come down, the work may be resumed now.

If the work remained suspended any further, the delayed resumption was likely to clash with the agricultural operations. The MNREGA work offered during peak agricultural season will create huge labour issues for the limited farming community of the U.T., the memorandum said.

“As currently, it is a lull period for agricultural operations, it is requested that the MNREGA work may be immediately resumed and it will be a big relief for rural agricultural labourers”, the memorandum said.

