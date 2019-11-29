‘Rural women can be catalysts for sustainable development’

If rural women evince their will power, they can be catalysts for sustainable development, as well as agents against poverty, said P. Chinnapillai, this year’s Padma Shri awardee for championing micro-finance to lift rural families out of poverty.

Ms. Chinnapillai, who was guest of honour at a seminar on ‘Micro Finance and Development of Rural Women’, hosted by Women in Public Sector (WIPS), Neyveli chapter and NLC India Limited, recollected how landlords were charging usurious rates for money lent to the villagers in Madurai.

Most poor villagers, including herself, were engaged as coolies in agricultural fields of Pullucheri village for six months and undertook masonry works for the remaining months to eke a living.

According to Ms. Pillai, coming into contact with Development of Humane Action (DHAN) Foundation changed their lives. The Foundation helped get bank loans at a cheaper rate of interest. The women formed Self-Help Groups called “Kalanjiyams”, wherein small amounts of money were saved and deposited in bank through the Foundation.

Now, in a span of 30 years, the “Kalanjiyam” is spread over 16 states throughout India, she said.

The Kalanjiyam model has transformed the lives of many poor women, from educating children to meeting hospital expenses or conducting marriages. The SHG has launched Sugam hospitals — three in Madurai and one in Salem, she said.

Ms. Pillai recollected how she shunned an offer of a pucca house offered by late Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi and former Prime Minister, Vajpayee, stating that when her co-workers lived in a hut, she could not have the luxury. She continues to live there till date.

She also expressed a wish to run institutions in her hometown similar to the Sneha, a school for differently abled and Ananda Illam, a home for elderly people, run by NLCIL as part of their CSR.

Rakesh Kumar CMD, NLCIL, R.Vikraman, Director (HR), Shaji John, Director (Power) and T.Venkatasubramanian, CVO, NLCIL, felicitated the guest. M. Vijayalakshmi, secretary, WIPS Neyveli chapter and N. Rama Lakshmi, general secretary also spoke.

Mr. Kumar hailed Ms. Chinnapillai’s courage and determination, ‘which not only helped her but the entire deprived womanhood, especially rural women, to solve their problems and break the bonds of oppression.’

NLCIL later announced a grant of ₹2 lakh to the DHAN Foundation.