Rural agri policy soon to encourage tourism sector: Bedi

A rural and agri tourism policy will be published shortly to encourage rural and agriculture tourism and build on the momentum in the tourism sector, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi said on Sunday.

In her message at the 71st Republic Day celebrations at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Uppalam, the Lt. Governor noted that the tourism sector was gaining momentum in the Union Territory with tourist arrivals clocking a significant growth of 8% over the previous year.

Pointing out that the Puducherry government has initiated various projects with Central assistance to strengthen tourism sector in the Union Territory, Ms. Bedi said the administration proposed to operate various theme-based tours such as e-bike tour, heritage tour, spiritual tour, eco tour and adventure tour.

Ms. Bedi also highlighted the Union Territory’s achievements in health, implementation of national programmes, the Ayushman Bharat programme for upgrading public health centres and sub-centres and tie-ups with multi-specialty hospitals to extend specialised services for the poor.

Pointing to agriculture as a focus area which provided sustenance to 50% of the Union Territory’s population, the Lt. Governor said various schemes had been implemented for betterment of farmers’ welfare such as mechanisation, water management and groundwater conservation.

Under the crop insurance scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana had enrolled 4,997 farmers in Puducherry, 4,803 farmers in Karaikal and 473 ryots in Yanam.

It is proposed to implement Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana in Puducherry to encourage organic farming, the Lt. Governor said.

A new scheme of financial assistance to farmer producer companies will also be implemented to provide subsidy to farmer producers organisations to supply paddy and vegetable seeds.

Ms. Bedi also highlighted the various initiatives taken in the fisheries and animal husbandry sectors.

Quality education

The Government prioritised providing quality education at affordable cost and had launched various initiatives such as free uniforms, learning resources, breakfast scheme and Re. 1 transport to check school drop-outs.

A slew of pre-matric and post-matric scholarships were also sanctioned to OBC and minority communities. On the higher education front, Ms. Bedi said NEET coaching would be revamped so that more Government school students will be able to crack the entrance test.

Towards providing the right stimulus for industrial growth by encouraging MSMEs, the government had opened a portal for ease of doing business and a capital investment subsidy has been released to 32 units under ‘Motivation of Entrepreneurs to Start Industries and Fiscal Assistance to Industries’ initiative.

Schemes to uplift and improve socio-economic status of marginalised sections, targeting 2,000 woman farmers under the Mahila Kisan Sashaktikaran Pariyojana, social security cushion to unorganised labour and skill development youth in coastal areas were also flagged in the Lt. Governor’s message.

On Puducherry being adjudged the best among Union Territories in good governance by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, the Lt. Governor complimented the Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, elected representatives and official machinery for the achievement.

Welfare schemes

Noting the commendable law and order situation due to efficient policing, the Lt. Governor said the government would carry forward people-friendly policies, programmes and schemes for prosperity and welfare of the people.

“The Government shall continue its endeavour to maintain the sizeable allocation for various welfare oriented and developmental programmes,” Ms. Bedi said.

Action will also be taken to fill up vacant posts in government departments through promotion and direct recruitment.

Pointing out that the Constitution envisaged fundamental rights and democratic values based on principles of justice and equality, the Lt. Governor called for pledging to uphold the ideals enshrined in the Constitution and to work towards the vision of the founding fathers.

Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor unfurled the national flag and inspected a guard of honour by the territorial police.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, V. Vaithilingam and N. Gokulakrishnan, MPs, V. P. Sivakolundhu, Speaker, Ministers A. Namassivayam, MOHF Shahjahan, M. Kandasamy, MLAs, Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, Balaji Srivastava, DGP, Secretaries and French Consul General Catherine Suard were among those present.

Later, the Chief Minister unfurled the national flag at the Legislative Assembly and distributed sweets to mark the occasion.

N. Rangasamy, AINRC founder president and Leader of Opposition, unfurled the tricolour at the party office in presence of cadres.