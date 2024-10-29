ADVERTISEMENT

Run to raise awareness on mental health challenges

Published - October 29, 2024 11:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Over 200 volunteers took part in the marathon hosted by Jipmer to raise mental health awareness on workplace on Tuesday.

The Department of Psychiatry at Jipmer organised a mental health awareness marathon to raise awareness on the theme of this year’s World Mental Health Day— “Mental Health at Work”.

The marathon, with the support of Integra Software Services, Puducherry, was held from the Jipmer playground to the Mahatma Gandhi Statue on the Beach. It aimed to raise awareness about mental health challenges in the workplace.

Jipmer Medical Superintendent L.N. Dorairajan flagged off the marathon. Over 200 participants, including Jipmer doctors, staff, students, Integra employees and local community members participated in the event.

Muthiyal Sundaram, senior Vice-President, Integra, distributed prizes to the top finishers.

