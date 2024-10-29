Run to raise awareness on mental health challenges

The Department of Psychiatry at Jipmer organised a mental health awareness marathon to raise awareness on the theme of this year’s World Mental Health Day— “Mental Health at Work”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The marathon, with the support of Integra Software Services, Puducherry, was held from the Jipmer playground to the Mahatma Gandhi Statue on the Beach. It aimed to raise awareness about mental health challenges in the workplace.

Jipmer Medical Superintendent L.N. Dorairajan flagged off the marathon. Over 200 participants, including Jipmer doctors, staff, students, Integra employees and local community members participated in the event.

Muthiyal Sundaram, senior Vice-President, Integra, distributed prizes to the top finishers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.