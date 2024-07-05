Ruling party MLAs return to Puducherry after meeting BJP central leaders

A section of BJP legislators and Independents supporting the party in the Puducherry Assembly, who had been camping in New Delhi to “brief” the party’s national leadership on the reason for the party’s defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha election in the Union Territory, returned to Puducherry on Friday.

During their three-day stay in New Delhi, the leaders met Union Health Minister and party president J.P. Nadda; Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal; and the party’s organising secretary B.L. Santhosh.

BJP MLA P.M.L. Kalyanasundaram said that the Central leadership had taken note of the “briefings” on the affairs of the AINRC-BJP government in the Union Territory. The legislators plan to visit New Delhi again, after July 8, to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he added.

“In our meetings, we have not sought any changes in the Ministry or in the appointment of board chairmen. The Chief Minister and BJP Ministers did not come forward to review the reason for the electoral loss. So, we approached our national leaders to find out the reason and initiate a course-correction,” he told mediapersons.

Party legislators A. John Kumar, and Richard John Kumar; and Independents supporting the BJP — P. Angalane; M. Sivasankaran; Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok — and nominated MLA K. Venkatesan had been camping in Delhi.