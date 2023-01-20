Ruling AINRC-BJP trying to cheat people on Statehood issue: Narayanasamy

January 20, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has accused the ruling All India N. R. Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to hoodwink people of Puducherry on the Statehood issue.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he said Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and BJP president V. Saminathan are speaking in different voices on the issue of Statehood.

The Chief Minister had submitted a memorandum to Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju demanding Statehood when he attended the court function here on Thursday, the former CM said..

“Hours after the Chief Minister submitted the memorandum, Mr. Saminathan gave a press briefing denouncing the Statehood move. The Chief Minister entered into the alliance with BJP knowing very well that the Saffron party was not in favour of according Statehood. Instead, the BJP had promised to give special category status for the Union Territory. The BJP is now making false claims on Central assistance. Both the parties are trying to cheat the people on Statehood,” he charged.

The Chief Minister, Mr. Narayanasamy said was making public statements and submitting memorandums on the issue of Statehood rather than leading an all-party delegation to New Delhi to press for the demand.

“He is not willing to convene an all party meeting on the issue. It is just a drama he is enacting. The Chief Minister is only interested in his chair,” he said.

The Congress leader also criticised the Chief Minister for publicly seeking advice from judges on Statehood at the event to lay foundation for the new court building. “The Chief Minister is not even aware that judges are not appointed to give advice but to deliver judgements,” Mr. Narayanasamy said.

Reiterating his corruption charges against the government, the former Chief Minister said allegations of commission for civil works in the Public Works Department have also surfaced now.