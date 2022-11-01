Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam (BPK), in association with SPIC MACAY, will host a concert by rudra veena maestro Bahauddin Dagar on Wednesday. A press note said the veena recital by the exponent of Dagar gharana is scheduled at 11 a.m. at the seminar hall of the college.
Rudra veena maestro’s concert at Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam today
