RSS takes out rally amid tight security in Puducherry

Special Correspondent
October 02, 2022 21:23 IST

RSS workers taking part in a march in Puducherry on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SAMRAJ M

Amid heavy police security, volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) took out a march in the city on Sunday to mark 75 years of India’s Independence and the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The march assumed significance in the wake of Tamil Nadu denying permission for it.

Clad in their uniform of khaki pants and white shirts, the RSS workers, led by Ministers A. Namassivayam and Sai J. Saravanan Kumar and BJP Puducherry president V. Saminathan, participated in the rally, which passed through Kamaraj Salai, Jawaharlal Nehru Street, Mission Street and Bussy Street before culminating at the Singarvelar Thidal on Cuddalore Road. BJP Rajya Sabha Member S. Selvaganapathy flagged off the rally at Kamaraj Salai.

Meanwhile, members of the Secular Democratic Progressive Alliance (SDPA) formed a human chain from the Anna statue to the Periyar statue to “galvanise public support against communal forces”.

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Lok Sabha member V. Vaithilingam, Pradesh Congress Committee president A.V. Subramaniam, Leader of the Opposition R. Siva and members of the VCK and the Left parties took part at the human chain.

