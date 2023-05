May 01, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat reached Puducherry on Monday as part of the ongoing annual training camp for RSS cadre being held in a private school near Villianur. He would be present in the camp till May 4. The camp commenced on April 23, and would go on till May 10, a BJP leader said.