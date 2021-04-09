Rs 100 fine for not wearing mask in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

09 April 2021 13:33 IST

The administration had decided to restrict gathering of people in public places from 12 p.m to 5 p.m starting Saturday night.

The territorial administration has decided to impose a fine of Rs 100 for those not wearing mask in public places from Saturday, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Friday.

Interacting with media at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute, the Lt Governor said imposing fine against those wearing mask was one of the few steps taken to prevent the second wave of novel coronavirus in the Union Territory.

“We want people to voluntarily comply with the norms to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The fine is just the first step but if people don’t adhere to the precautions the administration will be compelled to take more stringent measures,” she said.

The administration had decided to restrict gathering of people in public places from 12 p.m to 5 p.m starting Saturday night. A mass vaccination and testing drive would be held in 100 places in UT from April 11 to 15. The Public Health Centres will function in three shifts to do more vaccination.

Shops, malls and business establishments should ensure customers and employees wear mask. They should also provide hand sanitisers to customers. Hotels and restaurants should ensure that 50 % capacity was allowed, the Lt Governor said.

Temples will function only up to 8 p m. Temple authorities should ensure that personal distancing norms are followed.

Public and private buses should ply only seating capacity. Auto-rickshaws should ply with minimum two passengers while cabs should only accommodate three persons, she said adding a detailed order would be issued announcing about the new restrictions.

She also inspected the vaccination programme for hotel and restaurant employees at the medical college.