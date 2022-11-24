Rowdy arrested 9 years after murdering his wife

November 24, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The police have arrested a history-sheeter nine years after he murdered his wife.

Bhaskar, a resident of Anitha Nagar, had been released on bail recently. Residents of Ulandakeerapalayam noticed Bhaskar, along with three accomplices, digging a spot. Following a tip-off, the police questioned Bhaskar but he feigned ignorance. However, an interrogation of his accomplices revealed that they were looking for the remains of his wife.

The police then interrogated Bhaskar, and he confessed to murdering his wife, Ezhilarasi, while out on bail in 2013. He had buried the body at Ulandakeerapalayam.

After the murder, he claimed his wife had eloped with another history-sheeter.

The accused became nervous on noticing road work at Ulandakeerapalayam as they feared the remains would be found. Hence, they decided to dig out the remains.

Based on the confession made by the accused that they had collected body parts from the site and thrown them into a lake, the police on Thursday used swimmers to retrieve the remains.

