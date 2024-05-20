GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fishermen advised not to venture into the sea

Updated - May 20, 2024 12:50 am IST

Published - May 20, 2024 12:43 am IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau

The Fisheries Department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea following an alert by the Metereological Centre in Chennai of a likely low pressure formation over the Southeast Bay of Bengal on May 22.

The Department said as the weather bureau anticipates the possibility of winds with speed in the 45 kmph-55 kmph range, and intermittent speed of about 65 kmph, in the coastal areas of the region on May 21 and 22. as the formation likely moves northeastward initially and turns into a depression over Central Bay of Bengal by May 24.

Due to this, the fishermen in Puducherry and Karaikal regions are requested not to go fishing in the sea on the above mentioned days, a press note said.

