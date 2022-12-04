Romanian Ambassador calls on CM

December 04, 2022 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Dinesh Varma M 3303

Daniela Mariana Sezonov Tane, Ambassador of Romania to India, called on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at his chamber recently. The office of the Chief Minister described the visit as a courtesy call, during which higher education opportunities and skilled/unskilled job prospects for youth in the Union Territory in sectors such as hospitality and agriculture were discussed. On Twitter, the Embassy of Romania, New Delhi, said ways to enhance bilateral relations were discussed. Speaker R. Selvam, Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar and Honorary General Consul of Romania (Chennai) Vijay Mehta were among those present.

