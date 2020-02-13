Puducherry

Roll back fee hike, MP urges varsity

Villupuram MP D. Ravikumar has urged the Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University Gurmeet Singh to revoke the recent fee hike for various courses.

In a memorandum submitted to the Vice-Chancellor, Mr. Ravikumar said the recent fee increase announced by the university had created an outrage among the students and disturbed the tranquillity of the campus.

‘Atrocious hike’

“Nobody can accept the 225% increase in fees for Computer Science course. The administration has increased the fees by ₹10,000 for M.A., M.Com., and M.Sc., courses. This is atrocious and will hamper the dreams of rural and economically backward students,” he said.

The university has mentioned equity, social responsibility and accountability in its mission statement. Hence, it should reverse the unjust fee increase and help the poor students, he demanded.

