Rock Beach declared tobacco-free

Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Narra Chaitanya and Venkatesh, State Nodal Officer, National Tobacco Control Programme inaugurated the notice board declaring the area a tobacco-free beach

July 29, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Police and Health Department officials jointly declaring Rock Beach tobacco-free.

Police and Health Department officials jointly declaring Rock Beach tobacco-free. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The National Tobacco Control Programme (Government Chest Clinic), National Health Mission, Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, and Puducherry Police have jointly declared Rock Beach a tobacco-free stretch.

“Tobacco use accounts for 1 in 12 deaths worldwide. Around 40% of cancer deaths in the country are attributed to tobacco use. In order to create awareness and avoid pollution, the beach has been declared tobacco-free. People are advised not to smoke in the entire beach and also not to bring any kind of tobacco products to the beach,” the release said.

