Robotics enthusiasts showcase innovative projects

About 100 students from government schools channelled their enthusiasm for robotics into projects at an event hosted by Svarnim Puducherry of Sri Aurobindo Society, in collaboration with city-based start-up INSPA Robotics Team.

ADVERTISEMENT

The science project-based experiential learning exhibition showcased an innovative and creative approach to science and technology and the learning outcomes of government school students who had participated in hands-on robotics sessions in their respective schools, SAS Svarnim said.

These sessions were part of interdisciplinary and experiential learning provided under the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) module of education facilitated by Svarnim’s resource centre. The emphasis was on empowering students through practical, project-based work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dinakar Nallamala, State Project Director, Education Department, felicitated the participating students and also inspected their exhibits.

Earlier, T.P. Raghunath, Svarnim Director; D. Geetha, member; Madhivanan, principal investigator of the experiential learning project; and Kaushal Sharma, member, addressed the young innovators from Puducherry’s government schools.

A one-day exhibition of the projects was organised for the public on Saturday to apprehend the power of experiential learning and robotics education in shaping the future of these students and fostering a spirit of innovation within the community, Svarnim said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.