Robotics enthusiasts showcase innovative projects

Updated - October 13, 2024 11:41 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
About 100 students exhibited their projects at the expo hosted by Svarnim, Sri Aurobindo Society.

About 100 students from government schools channelled their enthusiasm for robotics into projects at an event hosted by Svarnim Puducherry of Sri Aurobindo Society, in collaboration with city-based start-up INSPA Robotics Team.

The science project-based experiential learning exhibition showcased an innovative and creative approach to science and technology and the learning outcomes of government school students who had participated in hands-on robotics sessions in their respective schools, SAS Svarnim said.

These sessions were part of interdisciplinary and experiential learning provided under the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) module of education facilitated by Svarnim’s resource centre. The emphasis was on empowering students through practical, project-based work.

Dinakar Nallamala, State Project Director, Education Department, felicitated the participating students and also inspected their exhibits.

Earlier, T.P. Raghunath, Svarnim Director; D. Geetha, member; Madhivanan, principal investigator of the experiential learning project; and Kaushal Sharma, member, addressed the young innovators from Puducherry’s government schools.

A one-day exhibition of the projects was organised for the public on Saturday to apprehend the power of experiential learning and robotics education in shaping the future of these students and fostering a spirit of innovation within the community, Svarnim said.

Published - October 13, 2024 11:40 pm IST

