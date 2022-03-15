‘Robotic surgery a new option for arthritis’

The procedure is more accurate and can speed up recovery, says doctor

While newer treatment methods for arthritis may be improving, for whom the available interventions do not work, robotics may prove to be an effective alternative.

Madan Mohan Reddy, consultant orthopaedic surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, told a press conference recently that though arthritis does not have a permanent cure, newer treatment methods were getting vastly better in providing long term pain relief.

For patients suffering from severe knee pain caused by arthritis, robotic assisted knee replacements (rTKR) could relieve the pain with shorter recovery times and longer lasting results. The success rate in conventional knee replacement surgery was about 90-95%, but with robotic assisted surgeries, it jumped up to 100%.

The first line of treatment for arthritis was with NSAIDS (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), lifestyle modifications, including weight loss and exercises, intra-articular shots and physical therapy and knee braces. When conservative treatment methods were deemed ineffective, patients sought out TKR as a final resort, he said.

However, traditional TKR implants lasted for 20-25 years and were difficult to recommend to people aged below 60. In contrast, rTKR has more accurate implant positioning, and this meant even younger patients could safely undergo the surgery and could go back to living an active lifestyle, Dr. Reddy said.

Robotic assisted techniques could potentially reduce recovery time by as much as two weeks. Small incisions combined with greater surgical precision meant that less bone and soft tissue were disturbed, posing less of a challenged to the body’s natural healing process. Patients could be discharged from the hospital on same day, he added.