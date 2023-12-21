Roads yet to be fully restored after laying of underground electricity cables

December 21, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Vehicle users are finding it difficult to navigate the roads in Puducherry, as several stretches that were dug up to lay underground electricity cables are yet to be restored even months after the work was completed.

Certain stretches on Gingee Salai, Dr. Ambedkar Salai, Vanarapet Main Road and Subbaiah Salai were dug up to lay cables as part of the Electricity Department’s plan to shift low-tension household connections underground in places adjoining coastal areas.

The project was taken up under the Smart Cities Mission in Gingee Salai and adjoining areas months ago. However, the roads have only been partially restored.

Motorists have been complaining about such roads, including the stretch from Old Law College junction to the Electricity Department office on Gingee Salai. Two-wheelers get stuck around trenches, vehicles wobble and stones protrude from the surface due to the lack of restoration work.

“Travelling at night has become difficult on these stretches. There is no proper lighting in many places where roads have not been restored. The recent rain has further damaged the roads. Cables were laid months ago, and the affected stretches have not been restored. It shows the apathy of the authorities,” said Sebastian, a resident of Uppalam.

Three days ago, the AIADMK staged a road-roko to highlight the poor condition of roads in the Uppalam constituency.

“People are complaining about bad roads. The officials are not attending to the works properly. Even manholes are not closed properly. A school student recently escaped unhurt after falling into a drain. The government should address the basic infrastructure needs of the people,” he said.

When contacted, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan said funds had already been transferred to the agencies concerned for restoration work. “The officials have to execute it in a time-bound manner,” he said.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, while speaking at a government event on Wednesday, expressed anger at the slow progress of the projects. “The officials are making even simple works look complicated. The attitude of senior officials is hampering the works. Even contractors are increasingly reluctant to take up the works,” he said.

