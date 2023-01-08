Roads coming up in Bahour

January 08, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Civil Supplies and Rural Development Minister A. K Sai J Saravanan Kumar inaugurated the construction of two red soil roads in Bahour.

The roads are being built under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

While the road in Krishna Nagar under Bahour West Panchayat will cost an estimated Rs. 6,71,600, the one in Mahaganapathi Nagar is undertaken at an estimate of Rs.11,31,000.

Officials of the District Rural Development Agency, Panchayat representatives and members of the public also participated.