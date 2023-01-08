HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Roads coming up in Bahour

The roads are being built under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

January 08, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Civil Supplies and Rural Development Minister A. K Sai J Saravanan Kumar inaugurated the construction of two red soil roads in Bahour.

The roads are being built under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

While the road in Krishna Nagar under Bahour West Panchayat will cost an estimated Rs. 6,71,600, the one in Mahaganapathi Nagar is undertaken at an estimate of Rs.11,31,000.

Officials of the District Rural Development Agency, Panchayat representatives and members of the public also participated.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.