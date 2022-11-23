Road to the future spawns discord within Auroville

November 23, 2022 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Auroville governing board chairman and Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi’s recent call for a harmonious collaboration to take forward the City of Dawn project seems to have cut no ice with some Aurovilians, who see an increasingly explicit government-led shaping of affairs in the universal township.

Following the chairman’s address to the community on November 7 at Unity Pavilion, a section of Auroville residents who have been opposing what they have termed “top-down development of Auroville” since December 2021 when the Crown road project was revived, have expressed disappointment over their concerns being ignored despite the call for a harmonious collaboration.

In a press note, the Residents’ Assembly-elected Working Committee (WCom) said when the chairman had, in October, met representatives of WCom, he had conveyed hope for a respectful collaboration between the Auroville Residents’ Assembly and the Governing Board.

While it was hoped that the chairman would help break the deadlock, restore a sense of security and stability in the community and put Auroville’s development back on track, residents and well-wishers across India and the world were left “dismayed at the continuing take-over of self-governance mechanisms”, it said.

Further, the chairman’s claim that Auroville was “grossly deficient” echoed the narrative that it was being used as a pretext by managers to take control of organisational entities and systems set up over the years by the residents themselves, the note said.

Foundation’s response

The Auroville Foundation, however, rejected the “false narratives”, and categorically said that there was no legal basis for residents to run the affairs of Auroville and that the reconstitution of “dysfunctional” working groups was done in accordance with the law and necessitated by their divergence from manifesting the collective ideal.

Questioning the claim of a meeting between representatives of the WCom and Mr. Ravi, the Foundation said that the only legitimate Working Committee was the one selected by the residents in March 2021, now reconfigured with three interim members, appointed in accordance with the internal community guidelines. Until the Register of Residents, not updated since 2005, is completed, no interim ad hoc unapproved processes or meetings conducted by a faction of the residents would be considered valid by the governing board, the Foundation added.

Apart from the Working Committee, all other committees were constituted under powers vested in Section 16 of the Act. This was quite unequivocal from a reading of Auroville Foundation Act, 1988/Rules 1997 and, especially, Section 11(3). This had been established by the Madras High Court ruling of October 13, the Foundation said.

‘No response’

A section of Aurovilians also said that while they had looked up to the November 7 meeting as an opportunity to interact, raise concerns and offer suggestions for a way forward, no such session transpired. The chairman’s call for submitting suggestions by email comes when there had been no response to many the scores of letters, statements and emails to the governing board and its chairman over the past year, the residents said.

The Foundation, however, said a detailed hands-on assessment was the basis for the chairman and members of the governing board to convene the meeting, mainly to explain the concerns regarding the lack of alignment of many of its participants with the spiritual aims and goals of Auroville. The chairman had even put the onus on the residents to find a solution to get Auroville back on track, it noted. During the five decades, when both Funds and Assets Management Committee (FAMC) and the Auroville Town Development Council (ATDC) were managed by the residents, there was hardly any progress towards manifesting the township coherently or its vision and ideal as outlined by the Mother in “The Dream”, the Foundation said.

“Despite the freedom given by the previous governing boards, and instead of seizing the opportunity, a dysfunctional, faction-controlled, ad-hoc administration had been established where stagnation was rampant, slow pace of development was the norm and change was nearly impossible,” the Foundation said.