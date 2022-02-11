Road strengthening, widening project begins

Puducherry

11 February 2022 23:43 IST

Union govt. to assist financially

The Public Works Department (PWD) has commenced strengthening and widening of around 11-km stretch from M.N Kuppam to Indira Gandhi Square on Puducherry-Villupuram road.

The existing carriageway would be strengthened at Vadamangalam, Ariyapalayam, Villianur, Sulthanpet, Arumparthapuram, Moolalulam, Jaya Nagar, Kamban Nagar, Reddiyarpalayam and Jawahar Nagar.

The conversion of the two-way lane into four-lane would go a long way in easing traffic congestion on the stretch. The road widening project includes the construction of a high-level bridge over Sankaraparani River at Ariyapalayam. The widened road would have bus-shelters, road safety sign boards and markings with thermoplastic paints. The road strengthening and the construction of a new bridge would cost around ₹60 crore. Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan laid the foundation for the construction work in the presence of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar, Minister for Civil Supplies A.K. Sai J. Saravana Kumar, Opposition leader R. Siva, Secretary to Government A. Nedunchezhiyan and PWD chief Engineer Sathiyamurthi.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Soundararajan said the rights of the elected government would be protected at all cost. The road widening and construction of the new bridge are taken up with the financial assistance of Union government, the Chief Minister said. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has allocated ₹450 crore for the construction of an elevated corridor, connecting Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi signals.