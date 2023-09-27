ADVERTISEMENT

Road safety council asks traffic police, line departments to focus on improving road infrastructure in Puducherry

September 27, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy suggests series of road safety measures, including installation of speed breakers, reflectors and speed limit signages at important junctions

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry Road Safety Council, which met on Tuesday has directed the traffic police and other line departments to focus on improving road infrastructure in the city to ensure user safety.

Chairing the meeting, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy suggested a series of road safety measures, including installation of speed breakers, reflectors and speed limit signages at important junctions. Discussions were also held to ensure proper traffic management in the congested areas of the city.

According to a press release, the meeting also resolved to rectify or replace non-functional traffic signals. The meeting also decided to float Student Traffic Corps. As part of the initiative, students would be trained in traffic rules and other aspects of policing to make them familiar with their functioning.

Ministers K. Lakshminarayanan, Chandira Priyanga, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, Transport Secretary A. Muthamma, PWD Secretary D. Manikandan and Collector E. Vallavan were among those present.

