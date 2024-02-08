GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Road safety conference held

February 08, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Home Minister A. Namassivayam and Public Works Minister K. Lakshminarayanan launching road safety initiatives of CII Young Indian in Puducherry on Thursday.

Home Minister A. Namassivayam and Public Works Minister K. Lakshminarayanan launching road safety initiatives of CII Young Indian in Puducherry on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

In commemoration of National Road Safety Month 2024, the Puducherry Police in collaboration with CII’s Young Indians (YI) organised a conference on Road Safety on Thursday.

At the event, Home Minister A. Namassivayam and Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan jointly launched YI’s road safety projects- Chota Cops Road Safety Project and First Respondents Training for 50 traffic police personnel in Puducherry.

As part of the project, the YI would create awareness among school children on aspects of road safety and train traffic police personnel on handling accident victims. Lauding CII for its initiatives, the Home Minister said people should be made aware of road safety aspects. He expressed dismay over poor compliance on helmet wearing.

“Though wearing helmet concerns personal safety, the compliance is very poor even after repeated appeals. Only seven per cent of the two wheeler riders wear helmet. The attitude of people should change,” he said.

Mr Lakshminarayanan said the government was actively pursuing grade separator project, fly over on Cuddalore road, road widening near Marappalam junction and other improvement works to cater to the growing transportation requirements of UT. “We are hopeful of getting all the clearances for grade separator in three to four months. Also, we are going to complete the long pending bridge over Uppar drain soon,” he said.

Director General of Police B. Srinivas, Chief Electoral Officer P. Jawahar, Secretary to Government A. Muthamma and Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Narra Chaitanya participated in the discussion.

