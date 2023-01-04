Road repair work to begin soon in Puducherry, government avails of ₹129 crore loan

January 04, 2023 03:07 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The long wait of Puducherry residents for smooth rides on their roads may soon come to an end as the government has succeeded in sourcing the much-needed funds for relaying the city’s battered roads.

In a major relief to the government, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Housing and Urban Development Corporation and the Small Industries Development Bank of India, together have sanctioned a sum of ₹129 crore for road improvement and irrigation work in the Union Territory.

Minister for Public Work K. Lakshminarayanan told The Hindu that apart from the sanctioned loan amount, the government had given approval for ₹34. 50 crores as the State share for the road work.

More funds sought for re-laying of stretches

The government had also approached Small Industries Development Bank of India for another ₹17 crore for re-laying entire stretches of roads in Muthialpet, Lawspet, Orleanpet, Raj Bhavan, Kamaraj Nagar and Mudaliarpet areas. “We have already started repair work in Heritage Town. The process has already commenced for re-laying the entire roads in the town,” he said.

Besides, a sum of ₹20 crore from the Central Road Fund would also be utilised, the Minister said. “We will be spending around ₹200 crore for road improvement, widening and irrigation work. Some of the work has already been tendered. We hope to have all major road works to be completed by April,” he added.

For the past several years, the government has deferred the repair of roads due to paucity of funds, leaving residents to traverse through pothole-ridden roads.

During the current fiscal, the Union government had allowed the territorial administration to raise ₹1,889 .61 crores from the open market and financial institutions to bridge its fiscal deficit. Of the total amount allowed to be raised, the administration was given powers to avail of ₹350 crore from institutions as negotiated loans. After the Centre’s nod, the government had already availed of ₹30 crore as a negotiated loan.

The total outstanding debt of the Union Territory as on March 31, 2022, is ₹9, 859 crores, the Minister said.