Road caves in as old underground pipe crumbles

Traffic has been disrupted on Ambedkar Road in Kuruchikuppam as a stretch of the road caved in four days ago, resulting in a huge pit.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has barricaded the stretch from the intersection of Murugesagramini Thottam Road to Pappammal Kovil Street and diverted traffic. The department had packed the pit with gravel and cement.

Officials said that the problem was detected immediately and no one was injured. The portion has been cordoned off. Work on replacing the old pipe, laid at a depth of 14 feet, was started on Thursday.

Rajbhavan MLA K. Lakshminarayanan said the 30-year-old concrete pipe was damaged. The gas emitted by the drain had corroded the concrete pipe. A similar incident occurred on Mission Street a few years ago. The entire concrete pipe was replaced then. He said the damaged portion of the pipe was located at the fag end of the line and hence there was no leakage of sewage. The pipe is manufactured at a factory in Kalahasthi in Andhra Pradesh and an indent had been placed for it.

Rita K., a resident of Pappammalkoil Street, said: “It has been more than a week since the earth caved in near the government school on Pappammal Kovil Street. For the first four days, nothing was done about it except putting up a barricade and blocking the road. The work is progressing very slowly.

“On the other side, the government departments just dig up the road for different civil work and don’t asphalt it. Every month there is some one digging up the road causing inconvenience to the public. The departments should at least ensure that the work is completed fast,” she added.