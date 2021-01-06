RMM members urged not to take part in stir

Rajini Makkal Mandram south Chennai district secretary R. Ravichandran has urged its members not to participate in a protest planned by some fans on January 10 to force actor Rajinikanth to change his decision not to enter politics.

In a statement, Mr. Ravichandran said that RMM did not endorse the protest. “I urge the members not to participate in the protest,” he said.

Mr. Ravichandran said Mr. Rajinikanth had explained his health issues to the district secretaries in November.

“We accepted his explanation and promised him that we would abide by any decision that he takes and co-operate with him. I kindly request you all to accept his decision and wait for an announcement from him patiently,” he added.