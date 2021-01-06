Puducherry

RMM members urged not to take part in stir

Rajini Makkal Mandram south Chennai district secretary R. Ravichandran has urged its members not to participate in a protest planned by some fans on January 10 to force actor Rajinikanth to change his decision not to enter politics.

In a statement, Mr. Ravichandran said that RMM did not endorse the protest. “I urge the members not to participate in the protest,” he said.

Mr. Ravichandran said Mr. Rajinikanth had explained his health issues to the district secretaries in November.

“We accepted his explanation and promised him that we would abide by any decision that he takes and co-operate with him. I kindly request you all to accept his decision and wait for an announcement from him patiently,” he added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 6, 2021 3:18:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/rmm-members-urged-not-to-take-part-in-stir/article33505727.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY