RIVER trains rural women entrepreneurs

November 21, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Education and Research (RIVER) recently organised a 12-day training programme on “Artificial Insemination in Dairy Cows” for women Self Help Groups in Villianur block.

V. Sejian, Dean, RIVER presided over the programme hosted by RIVER’s Department of Veterinary Gynaecology and Obstetrics, and funded by the District Rural Development Authority.

G. Satiyamurthy, Project Director cum State Mission Director, DRDA and Vaishakh Bagee, Block Development Officer, Villianur participated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The session for rural women entrepreneurs from Villianur was led by S. Kantharaj, K. Murugavel and H. Hemalatha from RIVER.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.