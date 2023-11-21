HamberMenu
RIVER trains rural women entrepreneurs

November 21, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Education and Research (RIVER) recently organised a 12-day training programme on “Artificial Insemination in Dairy Cows” for women Self Help Groups in Villianur block.

V. Sejian, Dean, RIVER presided over the programme hosted by RIVER’s Department of Veterinary Gynaecology and Obstetrics, and funded by the District Rural Development Authority.

G. Satiyamurthy, Project Director cum State Mission Director, DRDA and Vaishakh Bagee, Block Development Officer, Villianur participated.

The session for rural women entrepreneurs from Villianur was led by S. Kantharaj, K. Murugavel and H. Hemalatha from RIVER.

