RIVER team wins regional quiz event

March 09, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The annual contest for the Madan Edu-Excel Trophy to promote knowledge in Veterinary Physiology was hosted by RIVER’s Department of Veterinary Physiology

The Hindu Bureau

V. Sejian, Dean of RIVER with the winners of the quiz competition. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The team from the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Education and Research won the top prize in the national veterinary physiology quiz held recently under the auspices of the Society of Animal Physiologists of India (SAPI).

The annual contest for the Madan Edu-Excel Trophy to promote knowledge in Veterinary Physiology was hosted by RIVER’s Department of Veterinary Physiology. The competition was held among the teams from North, South, East and West Zones at the SAPI national Conference.

Thirteen teams representing the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Puducherry participated in the two-phase competition. Among the four teams that emerged from the preliminaries, the RIVER team represented by Aravindh S. and Sivasarane V. won the first prize.

V. Radhika and Yashasvi Dubey from College of Veterinary Science, Proddatur won the second prize and Mubeena, P.A. and Ananya, K.S. from College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode won the third prize.

The SAPI National Veterinary Physiology Quiz (South Zone level) – 2023 was organised under the chairmanship of RIVER Dean V. Sejian and organising secretary Ninan Jacob, professor and head, Department of Veterinary Physiology.

In a virtual key note address, Nicola Lacetera, University of Tuscia, Viterbo, Italy spoke on the topic, “Climate Change and Livestock production: Current scenario and Way Forward”.

