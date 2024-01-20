GIFT a SubscriptionGift
RIVER signs pact with University of Connecticut in US

January 20, 2024 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Education and Research (RIVER) here has signed an agreement with the University of Connecticut in United States for mutual collaboration in academic field.

V. Sejian, Dean, RIVER and Kumar Venkitanarayanan, Associate Dean of Research, University of Connecticut (UCONN) signed the agreement in the presence of Tolga Turker, Director of Global Entrepreneurial Programmes, Office of Global Affairs, UCONN, a release from RIVER said.

The agreement would enable RIVER to send faculty and students to UCONN for advanced training and research. The agreement aimed to enhance collaboration in academic and research in the field of animal science.

The pact would help undergraduate students get training in subjects such as animal nutrition, diagnostics, stem cell research and vaccine research. Young faculty members will get opportunity to visit the University to conduct research. 

This year, as many as five undergraduate students would be visiting the University to get training in veterinary diagnostics and stem cell research, the release said.

