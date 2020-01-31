RIVER launches training programme for veterinarians

The Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Education and Research (RIVER) has initiated skill enhancement programme for veterinarians in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

The venture seeks to disseminate recent knowledge and hone skills, to constantly improve treatment to livestock and pet animals.

According to a press note, RIVER is collaborating with the Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, government of Tamil Nadu and government of Puducherry in updating the skills of veterinarians so as to give an opportunity for refreshing and updating on veterinary techniques which has direct application in the field.

RIVER Dean S. Ramkumar, while addressing the veterinarians at the valedictory function, said the institiute is committed in its efforts to improve the health of livestock and companion animals.

Hence, in addition to the regular undergraduate and postgraduate courses the faculty regularly undertake outreach programmes on capacity building of professionals, in addition to that of farmers. “These efforts also ultimately help in doubling of farmers’ income which the government is aspiring. We are also planning for continuing veterinary education in other disciplines,” he said.

D. P. Vijayalakshmi, Professor and Head, Department of Veterinary Medicine, who led the training said the programme titled “Old techniques and New outlook” is aimed at improving the performance of veterinarians in the changing scenario of livestock-keeping so as to build confidence and precision on selected aspects in the field of veterinary medicine. Considering the nature of high skill and precision on the techniques, she pointed out the training had been started with a limited number of vets at a time. The capacity of building effort will have direct impact in the diagnosis, treatment, prevention and control of diseases in animals especially reared by rural farmers improving the health and productivity of the animals.

Under the initiative, two batches had undergone training with participants hailing from Cuddalore, Villupuram and Puducherry.

Based on the request from the veterinarian community, the institute plans to launch tailored trainings specific for veterinarians on identified topics in surgery and in animal reproduction, Prof. Ramkumar said.