Rising COVID-19 burden can deplete resources: Bedi

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi has cautioned that the COVID-19 burden would siphon off resources from other pressing sectors while appealing to the public to adopt safety protocols.

She pointed out that in the wake of the pandemic, the Centre had deputed teams of experts from the National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai, and Jipmer to assist the government. The Ministry of Home Affairs was also monitoring the situation on a daily basis.

“If people continue to violate safety norms, we may soon have around 1,000 new cases each day by the mid September at the current doubling rate,” Ms. Bedi said.

An estimated 90 per cent of deaths are due to diabetes, hypertension, health ailments and were occurring in the age group of 60 and above.

Ms. Bedi noted that in spite of the spread of the coronavirus, people continued to throng social gatherings. “The cost of the treatment will be borne from sources meant for other essential services, or borrowings with limitations in both. People have to understand that prevention is the safest and that taking all possible precautions is a protection,” she said.