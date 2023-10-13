Rise in dengue cases worries Puducherry residents ahead of the northeast monsoon

October 13, 2023 12:30 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Residents of Puducherry have expressed concern over the surge in cases of dengue ahead of the northeast monsoon this year.

“The death of two persons due to dengue last month was scary. The rise in cases reflects unhygienic surroundings prevailing in the region despite rise in cases last year itself. People are to be blamed as they continue to dump waste despite presence of dust bins and conservancy workers visiting houses to collect garbage,” a retired employee of the Public Works Department and a resident of Lawspet, said.

Adequate preventive measures, including maintaining hygienic surroundings, had not been taken despite rising number of cases in the last few years, he said and pointed out that there was no sign of fogging in residential areas. The civic authorities should penalise owners of vacant land for not maintaining the plots clean, he said.

Data available with the Health Department showed a rise in the number of cases of dengue in Puducherry. While there were around 1,625 dengue cases reported in 2021, the number rose to 1,673 in 2022. In both the years, numbers started spiralling from September with cases peaking in November, December and January. Last year, 289 cases were reported in November, 322 in December and 262 in January.

This year, around 1,600 cases have been reported. Last month alone, around 290 cases were reported and 129 cases have been reported this month till the 11th. Mettupalayam, Reddiyarpalayam, Kosapalayam, Lawspet, Mudaliarpet, Villianur, Gorimedu and Odiansalai were considered dengue hotspots. Kirumampakkam, Ariyankuppam and Bahour were considered the hotspots in the rural areas, said a Health Department official.

Arjun Sundaram, physician and critical care specialist, New Medical Centre, said people should be cautious about the spread of the vector-borne disease. “It is the day time mosquito that causes dengue. Avoid areas where water stagnates like in bowls, old tyres, potholes, buckets outside the house and other potential areas where stagnation is possible,” he said.

Dr. Arjun said people who got infected should take care of hydration and any repeated episodes of vomiting required hospitalisation. Infected persons should get platelet count checked every alternate day.

“The platelet count will drop as long as you have fever. Once the fever stops, it will drop further and then it will start to rise. You need to worry if there is decreased urine output, repeated vomiting and if there is a tendency to bleed. People should not force themselves to eat and eat what they can during the illness. Their focus should be on the hydration and fluid intake,” he said.

The Health Department had started combined anti-larval measures. The department was working in close coordination with Municipalities and Education Department for containing the spread and creating awareness among people. People should cooperate with the government by not dumping waste, plastic cups and shells of tender coconut in public places, said the official.