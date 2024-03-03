Rewind and hit play at Pondicherry Heritage Festival

March 03, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The tiny tots listened wide-eyed to the exploits of little Krishna as the raconteur narrated in Tamil the lad’s penchant for stealing butter and how he once got a severe scolding from his mother Yashoda.

“Did she scold him in English?” a child was curious to know. “Yes, indeed... in English too”, the story teller obliged as everyone around laughed. The retelling of the puranic story moved on.

The story-telling session was part of the “Veedhi Vilayattu” (street play) on the concluding day of the 10th Pondicherry Heritage Festival (PHF).

A stretch along Kamatchi Amman Koil street, between Mission Street and MG Road, was temporarily off limits for vehicles and was milling with children and parents rediscovering the traditions of yore.

Children tried their luck with “uriyadi”, without blindfolds, trying to smash yo-yoing water balloons, “nondi”, a version of hopscotch, rolled rubber tyres or played on swings.

‘StreetPlay’, inspired by Open Streets, a movement in the United States to open the streets for people to engage with their neighbourhood actively, is among the popular programmes of the PHF.

“The wholesome participation from children and the neighbourhood this year is quite enthusing. We had about 150 children participating across 15 events”, said Ananthi, PHF volunteer.

As part of it, PHF volunteers reclaim the neighbourhoods for children by recreating historic streets in ‘the way they were meant to be’ in times of yore, devoid of motorised traffic and spruced up to play. Historically, downtown streets were hubs of social activity—where people gathered, chatted and built relationships, while children played in the streets without any safety concerns.

“We started pitching the idea to the residents of the street about a month ago and the response was instantly positive”, said Suguna Selvan, architect and PHF volunteer.

The residents even doubled up as volunteers, serving fruit slices and traditional drinks to children, or welcoming visitors inside their ancient houses to have a look around. An elderly woman volunteered to teach children, generations apart, how to keep rhythm while engaging in circular movement in the “kummi” folk dance.

B. Hemalatha, wife of K. Baskaran, a retired employee of the Anglo-French Textiles, displayed a model of their heritage house on Mission Street. “Except for a portion of the frontage, the house has been retained in its original form”, she said.

Ambika showed visitors around her 150-year-old house that is so large that it connects two parallel streets in the Tamil Quarter. Literally every house on the street has retained the courtyard well, though they use a water purifier to make it potable.

“We have made minimal modifications to the original layout like closing the surface of the open-to-sky space in the living room to block rainwater”, she said.

“One thing we have noticed is that with each passing year, at least a couple of old buildings vanish from the streetscape, and are replaced with modern houses or commercial entities”, said Ms. Selvan.

The PHF organisers felt that the government, which was doing laudable work on the heritage preservation front, should also put part of their focus on the structures in the Tamil Quarter as most of the restoration, undoubtedly warranted, was currently happening in the French Quarter of town.

