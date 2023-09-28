Revive nutrient-rich traditional cuisines to stay healthy, says L-G

September 28, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararjan has emphasised the importance of taking nutrient-rich foods to pre-empt disorders due to vitamin and mineral deficiencies.

The Lt. Governor, who launched the “Poshan Maah 2023” programme hosted by the Department of Women and Child Development, said nutritional nourishment became all the more important against the backdrop of a World Health Organisation report that nearly 70% of Indian women suffer from anaemia.

According to the Lt. Governor, an allopath herself, anaemia is not a disease, but a state of clinical deficiency that could be reversed if proper foods are taken. Greens and vegetables are not kept here just for display but to highlight the importance of a health diet, she said.

Pointing to the misconception that very expensive food products are a source of building strength and vitality, Ms. Soundararajan said on the contrary inexpensive varieties of spinach had ideal dietary components.

Rather than consuming expensive food items to get nutrients, greens and vegetables should be included into the diet, she said.

The Lt. Governor urged the public to not pursue Western dietary trends and to bring back traditional cuisine which were rich in nutrients back to the dining tables.

The Centrally-administered “Poshan Abhiyaan” that aims at improvement in key nutrition parameters for both children and women, will surely benefit children, post-menopausal women, elderly women and pregnant women by imparting nutrient-rich foods, Ms. Soundararajan said.

M. Sivasankar, MLA and P. Muthumeena, Director of the Department were among those who participated.

