Revision of electoral roll begins, special camp dates announced

The process for revision of the electoral roll has commenced for all the 30 Assembly constituencies across the Union Territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

The existing electoral data as of date for the Union Territory is 10,15,379 voters, that comprises 4,76,004 male, 5,39,222 female and 153 third gender electors.

Announcing a set of dates, District Collector and District Election Officer A. Kulothungan said the draft roll revision, undertaken on the instructions of the Election Commission of India, precedes the compilation of the final voter list for the Union Territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

The date sheet for the 25 constituencies in Puducherry, Mahe and Yanam has pegged the electorate at 8,48,032 voters, comprising 3,98,657 men, 4,49,246 women and 129 third gender electors.

Accordingly, the revision exercise, undertaken with January 1, 2025 as the qualifying date for age eligibility, will be held until November 28. This period will be kept open for submission of name additions/deletions/corrections, claims and objections against the draft electoral roll.

Special camps will be held on weekends -- November 9 and 10, and 23 and 24 -- for the benefit of the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the current voters list, Villianur (45,703), Ozhukarai (44,191) and Mangalam (40,160) are among the constituencies with the highest number of voters, and Orleanpet (24,552) and Raj Bhavan (25,392) among those with fewest electors.

Mr. Kulothungan, meanwhile, handed over the existing draft voters’ list to representatives of recognised national/state political parties.

The Collector appealed to eligible voters to add, delete and correct their names in the voters’ list through the application Voter Helpline App or through the Voter Service Portal website to prepare error-free voters’ list.

Alternatively, they can directly contact the respective Booth Level Officer or Voter Registration Officer/Assistant Voter Registration Officers to assist the district administration in making necessary changes to the voters’ list, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.