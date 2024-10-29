GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Revision of electoral roll begins, special camp dates announced

Published - October 29, 2024 07:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The process for revision of the electoral roll has commenced for all the 30 Assembly constituencies across the Union Territory.

The existing electoral data as of date for the Union Territory is 10,15,379 voters, that comprises 4,76,004 male, 5,39,222 female and 153 third gender electors.

Announcing a set of dates, District Collector and District Election Officer A. Kulothungan said the draft roll revision, undertaken on the instructions of the Election Commission of India, precedes the compilation of the final voter list for the Union Territory.

The date sheet for the 25 constituencies in Puducherry, Mahe and Yanam has pegged the electorate at 8,48,032 voters, comprising 3,98,657 men, 4,49,246 women and 129 third gender electors.

Accordingly, the revision exercise, undertaken with January 1, 2025 as the qualifying date for age eligibility, will be held until November 28. This period will be kept open for submission of name additions/deletions/corrections, claims and objections against the draft electoral roll.

Special camps will be held on weekends -- November 9 and 10, and 23 and 24 -- for the benefit of the public.

As per the current voters list, Villianur (45,703), Ozhukarai (44,191) and Mangalam (40,160) are among the constituencies with the highest number of voters, and Orleanpet (24,552) and Raj Bhavan (25,392) among those with fewest electors.

Mr. Kulothungan, meanwhile, handed over the existing draft voters’ list to representatives of recognised national/state political parties.

The Collector appealed to eligible voters to add, delete and correct their names in the voters’ list through the application Voter Helpline App or through the Voter Service Portal website to prepare error-free voters’ list.

Alternatively, they can directly contact the respective Booth Level Officer or Voter Registration Officer/Assistant Voter Registration Officers to assist the district administration in making necessary changes to the voters’ list, he added.

Published - October 29, 2024 07:45 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.