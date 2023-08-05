Revised RFP for electricity privatisation in Puducherry to be floated shortly: Union Power Minister R. K. Singh

August 05, 2023 01:10 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Steps are being taken to float a revised Request for Proposal (RFP) for the privatisation of electricity distribution network in Puducherry, Minister for Power R. K Singh has said.

“Replying to a question by Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam on the status of privatisation of Puducherry Electricity Department, the Minister said steps were being taken to float a revised RFP. It would be floated shortly,” he said.

Based on the request of the unions associated with the Department, the Minister said the territorial administration had decided to change the share holding pattern. The government has decided to change the percentage of the sale of shares of the Department from 100% to 51%. “The Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Power have already approved the revised RFP document for sale of 51% stake,” the Minister said.

Mr. Singh also stated in the Parliament that the writ filed by the Electricity Department Technical Certificate Holders Welfare Union, against the privatisation of the Department was pending in the Madras High Court. “Necessary counter affidavit has been filed by the territorial administration. The case is yet to be disposed,” he said.

It might be recalled that following protest by the employees and political parties against privatisation, the Puducherry Cabinet last year decided to offload 51% stake in the Department to the private player. “The government would retain the remaining share in the distribution company,” said an official. “The government will be holding 49% share. in the power distribution network,” the official said.

